Significant marine discoveries off West coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based marine scientists have discovered rare sponge reef and new corals in Ireland’s deep ocean territory.

A team of marine scientists from Galway’s Marine Institute have returned from a three week expedition investigating ocean territory 300 miles off the west coast.

Among the discoveries was a black coral that may be proved to be an entirely new species.

Areas of sponge reef, a highly rare formation previously only recorded in Canadian waters, were also found by the team.

The cold water reefs are vitally important habitats for marine animals such as worms, starfish and crustaceans.

The discoveries were made using a remotely operated submarine robot.