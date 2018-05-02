Significant increase in number of Galway families in emergency accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of people staying in emergency accommodation across the West of Ireland has almost doubled compared to last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government.

Galway Simon Community says Galway is the worst affected area in the west.

The latest report shows there were 498 people, including 218 children, in hotels, B&Bs and hostels across the West of Ireland during March.

The vast majority of these were located in Galway.

Although the national figures decreased slightly from February 2018, this was not the case in the West, which saw an increase of almost 25% compared to the previous month.

Galway Simon Community says the increase in the figures is not surprising and that the homelessness crisis in Galway will continue to rise in the coming months.

The organisation says the situation is only going to get worse as we come into the summer months due to the demand from tourists on the hotels, B&Bs and hostels.

Galway Simon Community has worked with 300 individuals and families across the city and county so far this year.