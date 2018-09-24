Significant funding announced for water service improvements across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one million euro in funding has been announced for water services in the county.

The funding from the Department of Housing and Local Government – will enable the improvement of water quality in existing and new group water schemes in rural areas.

The allocation of 944 thousand euro from the ‘Multi-annual Rural Water programme’ will also fund group sewerage schemes.

The largest allocations include the Coole scheme- which received 75 thousand euro followed by the Boyounagh/ Ballyedmond scheme at 60 thousand euro.