Significant funding announced for water service improvements across the county

By GBFM News
September 24, 2018

Time posted: 4:30 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one million euro in funding has been announced for water services in the county.

The funding from the Department of Housing and Local Government – will enable the improvement of water quality in existing and new group water schemes in rural areas.

The allocation of 944 thousand euro from the ‘Multi-annual Rural Water programme’ will also fund group sewerage schemes.

The largest allocations include the Coole scheme- which received 75 thousand euro followed by the Boyounagh/ Ballyedmond scheme at 60 thousand euro.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
