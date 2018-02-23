15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Significant breakthrough for NUIG study on genes and human development

By GBFM News
February 23, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A research team at NUI Galway has made a breakthrough in the study of a gene that could play a major role in treating developmental disorders.

The research into a gene called ‘centrobin’ was carried out at the Centre for Chromosome Biology at the university.

Researchers discovered a new function of the gene and gained a better understanding of the role it plays in organ development such as the kidney, brain, heart and eye.

Through manipulation of the gene, researchers were able to greatly reduce developmental disorders in fish embryos.

It’s hoped the breakthrough is the first step in research that will ultimately play a major role in human health and development.

