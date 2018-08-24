Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers of a planned shutdown of the water supply in St. Michael’s Square, Ballinasloe Town on Tuesday 28thAugust from 9am to 5pm to facilitate the commissioning and testing of a new watermain in the area. Irish Water and Galway County Council working in partnership wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work.

