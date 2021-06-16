Join Keith Finnegan every weekday from 9 am to 12 midday for your current affairs. For all your information on news and events relevant to Galway plus much more, tune into ‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan” every weekday morning from 9 am to 12 midday. Play your part by sending us your thoughts and comments.

Tech Byte with Harvey Norman

Tech Byte in association with Harvey Norman Katie Finnegan chats with Harvey Norman’s Tech Expert Lee. This week Lee will look at Connected Health technology, everything from smart watches to health trackers and other wearables. Listen back here.

Listen Back Wed 16th June – Epidosde 1 -Connected Health

Good Health Naturally with Evergreen Healthfoods

Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods discusses with Keith on Galway Talks this week what are the benefits of red tea? Can a rash form as a result of hay fever? Are lecithin tablets effective for high cholesterol? Listen back now to this week’s Good Health Naturally on Galway Talks in association with Evergreen Healthfoods.

Listen Back – Tue 8th June

ON THE BOOKSHELF – June 2021 A Hut on the Edge of the Village by John Moriarty ON THE BOOKSELF this month is a Hut on the Edge of the Village by John Moriarty, edited by Martin Shaw, foreword by Tommy Tiernan. Join Keith on Galway Talks at the end of this month when he chats with renowned author John Moriarty. If you would like to put a question to John Moriarty send us a voice note on Whatsapp – 087 0958968 or you can email us at: [email protected] READ MORE

From the Archives

Historical Documentary nominated for IMRO AWARD 2020 – The Mystery of the Portumna Workhouse Master

A two part radio documentary charting the never before told story of the disappearing Master of Portumna Workhouse which aired on the Galway Talks show this time last year has been nominated for an IMRO Award. The awards ceremony takes place virtually this year on Friday October 2nd

Produced, presented and edited by Caltra journalist Sally-Ann Barrett, ” In Search of Horrid Henry, ” tells the story of the young Master of Portumna Workhouse Henry Ogle who disappeared into the night in 1865 without a trace, never to be seen or heard from again.

