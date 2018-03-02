Show will go on for Gourmet Food Parlour Ladies HEC Championships

All of this weekend’s Ladies Gaelic Football, Camogie and GAA fixtures may have been cancelled, but preparations are full steam ahead for the Gourmet Food Parlour Higher Education Ladies Football Championships which will be hosted by IT Blanchardstown and take place in IT Blanchardstown and the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown from Friday 9th-Sunday 11th March next.

A total of 15 games will take place over the three days, including seven finals, with the weekend culminating with the top tier GFP O’Connor Cup decider on Sunday 11th at 4pm.

Last year’s champions UL will face UCC in the second semi-final on Saturday at IT Blanchardstown at 3pm, with the all-Dublin derby between DCU and UCD before that at 1pm.

Queens University Belfast and NUI Galway will contest the GFP O’Connor Shield decider; with Waterford IT, Athlone IT, Mary Immaculate College Limerick and DCU 2 the second tier GFP Giles Cup semi-finalists.

The third tier GFP Lynch Cup sees all four provinces represented, with UU Jordanstown taking on Garda College and IT Sligo facing DIT.

Three of the four provinces provide the fourth tier GFP Moynihan Cup semi-finalists with St Mary’s Belfast taking on Dundalk IT and IT Tralee face Letterkenny IT on Friday.

In the GFP Donaghy Cup its an all-Leinster line-up, with RCSI taking on Marino College and DCU6 facing Maynooth University2.

The GFP Lagan Cup semi-finals are also penciled in for Tuesday, with Cavan Institute taking on UU Coleraine and Athlone IT2 facing UU Magee.