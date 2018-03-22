15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

Shop floor assistant required in Loughrea

By Damian Burke
March 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:36 pm

Seymours furniture/flooring outlet Loughrea is looking to recruit an  enthusiastic shop floor assistant to join their
team.

Computer skills and previous experience in furniture or flooring would be an advantage.

Apply with CV to [email protected]

