Shop floor assistant required in Loughrea

Seymours furniture/flooring outlet Loughrea is looking to recruit an enthusiastic shop floor assistant to join their
team.
Computer skills and previous experience in furniture or flooring would be an advantage.
Apply with CV to [email protected]
Time posted: 1:36 pm
Seymours furniture/flooring outlet Loughrea is looking to recruit an enthusiastic shop floor assistant to join their
team.
Computer skills and previous experience in furniture or flooring would be an advantage.
Apply with CV to [email protected]