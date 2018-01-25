15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Shipping container ‘pop-up’ restaurant refused for city centre

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to set up a pop-up restaurant and café in the city centre has been blocked by the city council.

Planners have refused planning permission for the development at 19 Forster Street.

Darragh Mullin had been hoping to secure permission for the pop-up restaurant and café at 19 Forster Street for a 3-year duration.

Permission was also sought to connect to existing services in the adjacent building at 21 Forster Street.

However, city planners turned down the plans stating that the pop-up structure which would be constructed of shipping containers would injure the visual amenity of the area.

Planners also state that the single storey restaurant, which would be in the place of previously demolished terraced building, would result in a 3-storey gap site in the city centre and therefore would go against the City Development Plan.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 25, 2018
