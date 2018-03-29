15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ship captain released on bail following appearance at Galway District Court over illegal fishing

March 29, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The captain of a ship caught illegally fishing off the west coast has been released on bail following an appearance at Galway District Court this afternoon.

The boat was intercepted by the Irish Navy in the early hours of this morning.

 

Terrance Moore, who’s 33 years of age and with an address at Howth, Co. Dublin, was detained after the boat was intercepted by the LE Niamh around 4am.

The vessel was illegally fishing in Irish territorial waters and was escorted to Rossaveal Harbour – where Mr. Moore was detained.

He subsequently appeared before Galway District Court a short time ago – where he faced 3 charges under the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006.

Mr. Moore was released on his own bail and is now due to appear before Galway Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 10th.

An assurity was offered by his employer this afternoon.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
