Shark Swimming Club Celebrate 40 Years Next weekend

Galway’s Shark Swimming Club (SC) celebrates 40 years young with a celebration this Friday that will be held in the Rowing Club.

Since it’s formation, the club have strived to get the best out of their swimmers but at the same time encourage participation and enjoyment in what they do.

Last year, the club were named Connacht Club of the year at the Swim Ireland awards and will also feature swimmers who will be heading for the Scottish Nationals.

John was joined by two of their swimmers in Calum Ashton and Imogen Naughton