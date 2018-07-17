Shane Walsh Wins PwC GAA/GPA Player Of The Month Football Award For June

Galway’s Shane Walsh and Cork’s Patrick Horgan have been rewarded for their respective performances in football and hurling in June by being voted as the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award winners. The pair were at PwC’s Cork office this morning to pick up their awards from Munster council Chairman Jerry O’Sullivan, GPA National Executive Member Noel Connors and PwC Partner Ger O’Mahoney.

Shane Walsh has been in outstanding form so far this championship and was a key member of the Galway team that won the Connacht title. He scored five points in their semi-final win against Sligo before going on to notch 0-8 in a man of the match performance against Roscommon in the Connacht final.

Patrick Horgan was in exceptional firm all through Cork’s run to retaining their Munster hurling title. In June, he contributed a combined total of 1-16 in their drawn game against Limerick and their come from behind win against Waterford with his usual unerring accuracy from placed balls and crucial scores from play.

Commenting on the announcement, Ger O’Mahoney, Senior Partner, PwC Cork Office, said: “First of all, on behalf of PwC, I would like to welcome everyone to our Cork office for today’s announcement. We’re delighted to have the winners, GAA officials, representatives of the GPA and members of the media here.

“We have a number of connections with Cork hurling and football in our office with current Cork hurlers William Kearney and Robert O’Shea, current Cork selector Kieran Murphy, former Cork players Shane O’Neill and Jack Sheehan and Cork footballer Kevin Flahive, all being part of our team on Leeside. Congratulations to Patrick who will see familiar faces about the place.

“Congratulations too to Shane and thank you for joining us in PwC Cork today. After Galway’s win against Kerry on Sunday, I’m sure you’ll get a very warm welcome here in Cork!”

Munster Council Chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said; “Sincere congratulations to both Patrick and Shane on their respective hurling and football awards for the month of June.

“Both are marquee players in their chosen code and the standards they set for themselves were reached last month.

“Shane illuminated the Connacht football final with his performance and Patrick was no less influential in Cork’s Munster championship success.

“Well done to both on being recognized by their peers and thanks to the GPA and PwC for partnering with us for these awards.”

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Chairman Seamus Hickey added; “Congratulations to Galway Footballer Shane Walsh and Cork hurler Patrick Horgan on their respective June Player of the Month awards.

“Both players have shown outstanding performances on the field in recent times

“Well done to both very deserving winners.”