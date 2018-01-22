15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Several South Galway roads closed due to flooding

By GBFM News
January 22, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of roads in the Gort region are closed today due to flooding.

The Newtown/New Line Road (L4519), the Carrowbawn road (L8528) and Polleagh North (L6247) in Tuam remain closed since Friday.

Two more routes have been closed today – the Newhall, Gort road (L85251) and Owenbristy road (L4506) between Sheehan Cross and Keamsellagh.

The County Council is urging motorists to obey all signage in affected areas, and not to drive through floods unless they can establish the depth of the water.

Meanwhile, the council came under fire this morning after temporary traffic lights installed on the N59 due to spot flooding, caused traffic chaos for commuters.

Motorists suffered long delays at Kileen’s Corner this morning due to the sequencing of the lights, and Gardaí were called in to direct traffic.

Some drivers reported journey times of up to an hour and a half from Moycullen to Galway.

