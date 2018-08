Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of people have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a crash on the Tuam Road at Cloonacauneen.

The single vehicle incident happened near McHughs Pub shortly after 10.30 this morning.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Gardai say no-one was seriously injured during the incident but several people have been taken to UHG as a precaution.