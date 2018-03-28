15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Several people hospitalised following serious crash on Headford Road

By GBFM News
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N84 Headford Road remains closed on the Headford side of Corrandulla Cross following a serious crash last night.

The three vehicle incident happened at around 7.30 last evening between Corrandulla Garda Station and the Grange turn-off for Caherlistrane – and five people were hospitalised.

It’s understood one person has sustained serious injuries, while the other four people received non life-threatening injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists who use the N84 as part of their normal commute are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

