Seven New Champions on Time Trial Day at the National Championships

he Sligo sun shone down on Ireland’s best testers on Time Trial Day at the Cycling Ireland Road National Championships today. In the race against the clock Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) and Kelly Murphy (Chapter 2) dominated the elite categories on the 35km course. Titles were also contested in Handcycling, Paracycling solo bikes, Tandem cycling and the U23 Men’s and Junior Men’s Time Trial events.

In the elite men’s race Mullen’s time of 40.59 was over 2 minutes faster than silver medallist Marcus Christie (Performance SBR). Bronze went to Paul Kennedy from Newcastle West Cycling Club.

“I’m really proud to retain my title,” Mullen said after the race, “I felt there was a bit of pressure on me. Marcus – he’s a dark horse, he’s so strong. I’m obviously really happy to retain my title, and my team will be really proud as well.”

Mullen recently competed in the Giro d’Italia and felt the benefit today – “I found the course okay, but to be fair, I just spent a month riding the mountains in Italy so nothing fazes me too much but it was more the heat today. It was really hot today, it was like Doha all over again, and more a case of not blowing your doors on the first lap!”

In the elite women’s race Murphy bettered her silver medal from last year, by taking the title in a time of 47.17, over a minute clear of silver medallist Eileen Burns (Ballymena Road Club). Eve McCrystal (Garda Cycling Club) was 22 seconds adrift, settling for bronze.

After the race a pleased Murphy said – “I came with a plan – it’s quite a fast course, it looks hilly from the profile, but after riding the course, I knew it would be fast and quite consistent so you can hold a steady power.”

The heat was significant – “The heat knackered all those plans, so it was just a case of getting your head down and going as far as you could. It was a really sweltering hot day today.”

In the U23 Men’s Time Trial Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggin) defended his title in a time of 42.54, seven seconds faster than silver medallist Conn McDunphy (Holdsworth Pro Racing). The Bronze medal went to Xeno Young (Powerhouse Sport) in a time 43.58, who is competing in his first year in the U23 ranks.

Ben Healey (Zappi RT) won the Junior Men’s title in a time of 44.32 ahead of Aaron Doherty (NRPT) and Breandan Flannagan (Powerhouse Sport).

In the Paracycling events Declan Slevin (Rosemount CC) defended his Handcycling H1 – H5 title ahead of newcomer Gary O’Reilly (Laois CTC) – Seamus Wall (Barrow CC) won Bronze.

World Bronze medallist on the track Ronan Grimes (Scott Orwell Wheelers) won the Paracycling Solo C1 – C5 17.5km race ahead of Chris Burns (Banbridge CC) and Stephen Workman (Ballymena RC).

The tandem pairing of Peter Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane CC) and Seán Hahessy (Team Viner Caremark Pactimo) stomped home first in the Paracycling/Tandem championship event ahead of Comeragh CC’s Damien Vereker and Dermot Radford. Paralympic and double World Champion Katie-George Dunlevy (Crawley Wheelers) rounded off the podium with her pilot Neill Delahaye (FIXX Rouleurs).

RESULTS:

Elite Men

Gold Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) 40.59

Silver Marcus Christie (Performance SBR) 43.00

Bronze Paul Kennedy (Newcastle West Cycling Club) 45.14

Elite Women

Gold Kelly Murphy (Chapter 2) 47.17

Silver Eileen Burns (Ballymena Road Club) 48.30

Bronze Eve McCrystal (Garda Cycling Club) 48.52

U23 Men

Gold Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggins) 42.54

Silver Conn McDunphy (Holdsworth Pro Racing) 43.01

Bronze Xeno Young (Powerhouse Sport) 43.58

Junior Men

Gold Ben Healey (Zappi RT) 44.42

Silver Aaron Doherty (NRPT) 46.27

Bronze Breandan Flannagan (Powerhouse Sport) 46.33

Handcycling H1-5

Gold Declan Slevin (Rosemount Cycling Club)

Silver Gary O’Reilly (Laois CTC)

Bronze Seamus Wall (Barrow CC)

Paracycling Solo C1-5

Gold Ronan Grimes (Scott Orwell Wheelers)

Silver Chris Burns (Banbridge CC)

Bronze Stephen Workman (Ballymena CC)

Paracycling/Tande

Gold Peter Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane CC) & Seán Hahessy (Team Viner Caremark Pactimo)

Silver Damien Vereker (Comeragh CC) & Dermot Radford (Comeragh CC)

Bronze Katie-George Dunlevy (Crawley Wheelers) & Neill Delahaye (FIXX Rouleurs)