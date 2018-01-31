Seven Connacht Players Named In Irish Womens Squad To Face France

There’s a first cap for winger Megan Williams in the Ireland women’s side for their first Six Nations game against France on Saturday with Seven Connacht Players named in the Irish Squad.

With options scarce at out-half, Niamh Briggs has been handed the number 10 jersey.

There are two Connacht players in the starting fifteen with Ali Miller named on the wing and Claire Molloy named in the Back row. Cliodhna Moloney who plays her rugby with Railway Union but who is from Kilconly, starts at Hooker with Bullaun’s Ciara Cooney, also with Railway Union, named in the Second Row.

Galwegians Laura Feely should make her debut off the bench where she is joined by fellow Wegians players Ciara O’Connor, Mary Healy and Mairead Coyne, Nicola Fryday is the fifth Connacht Player named on the bench.

The Irish Team and replacements are

15 – Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)

14 – Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

13 – Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)

12 – Sene Naoupu (Railway Union/ Leinster)

11 – Alison Miller (Portloaise /Connacht)

10 – Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)

9 – Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

3 – Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

4 – Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5 – Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

6 – Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

7 – Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)

8 – Ciara Griffin (Tralee/ Munster) Captain

Replacements

16 – Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)

17 – Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht) *

18 – Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)

19 – Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)

20 – Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

21 – Mary Healy (Galwegians/ Connacht)

22 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/ Ulster)

23 – Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)