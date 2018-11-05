15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Services to commence at new COPE Galway refuge in late 2019

By GBFM News
November 5, 2018

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped COPE Galway’s new city refuge at the former Magdalen Laundry site in the city will be operational by the end of 2019.

‘Modh Eile’ meaning ‘another way’ has been revealed as the name for the planned centre.

The name was announced at the launch of a new booklet remembering the Magdalen women today.

The booklet contains records of 80 women who are buried at graves in the site or in Bohermore cemetery.

The Magdalen Laundry operated at Forster Street from 1870 to 1984 and was gifted to COPE Galway by the Mercy Order for a new refuge.

The current refuge at Waterside House does not meet the level of demand for services as the organisation was unable to accommodate 258 women and 441 children who sought refuge in 2017.

Carey Building Contractors have been appointed to renovate the Magdalen Laundry building with work due to commence in the coming weeks.

On FYI Galway, we speak to Jacquie Horan, CEO of COPE Galway who says today is the start of something good….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ollie Turner visits Clonberne
November 5, 2018
Substantial LEADER funding for 11 East Galway projects
November 5, 2018
Galway Fintech start up to expand following one million euro investment
November 5, 2018
Mayor of Galway hits out at those involved in city brawl after video goes viral

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 4, 2018
Connacht secure bonus point win over Dragons
November 4, 2018
Kilkerrin Clonberne ladies regain Connacht title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK