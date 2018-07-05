15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Serious concerns about demand on the water supply in north Galway

By GBFM News
July 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is serious concern about the potential lack of water in the north Galway area as a result of the recent heatwave.

Irish Water says it’s having particular difficulty in meeting demand in areas such as Dunmore and Glenamaddy.

There is also considerable demand on the city and Tonabrucky supplies.

A hose pipe ban comes into affect across the country from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, night-time water restrictions are continiuing on the Aran Islands of Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

Spokesperson for Irish Water Seán Corrigan says there is a real risk of running out of water.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday July 5th 2018
July 5, 2018
Work to begin next year on Meelick Weir restoration
July 5, 2018
Portiuncula Hospital has one of highest rates of heart attack death within 30 days of admission
July 5, 2018
County Council urged to provide further traffic calming measures in Portumna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 5, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
July 4, 2018
Galway 4-21 Wexford 2-26 – Leinster U21 Hurling Final Commentary And Post Match Reaction
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK