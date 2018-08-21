September 1st World Kickboxing Title Fight Details Revealed

Details of the fight card for Whitney Sheppard’s World Title fight with the German Evelyn Gallegos in the Clayton Hotel on Saturday September 1st have been revealed with a total of fifteen fights confirmed for the evening with the first fight at 7pm.

Sheppard takes on Gallegos for the World K1 Atomweight title that night in a fight that is sure to have the crowd on their feet from the Bell. Both fighters have an out and out style so this one could be a classic.

There will also be two International Ireland V France K-1 fights with Cian Mc Cormack from Kinvara taking on the European Thai Boxing Champion Marvin Bonnemains who’s currently in Thailand training for the fight.

Thomas Scarry from Moylough will also lock horns with another tough Frenchman in Tony Fauconair who’s flying in from Bordeaux in a 90kg K-1 battle.

The card will also feature five Irish Title Fights on the night with Sean Ryan from the Neale taking on Justin Cannon from Dublin at -60Kg International Rules, Corey O’Malley from Ballybrit takes on Adam Nally from Athlone at -60Kg Full Contact, Alex Fitzpatrick from Tuam takes on Evan McCann from Dublin at -69.5 International Rules and we have two more Irish Title fights featuring Ciaran Healy from Meath against Shane Lawless from Athlone for a K-1 Title and Tipperary’s Chloe Quinn who faces Kerrie Doyle from Carlow in Full Contact.

Seven more undercard fights will warm the fight fans up so it should be a cracking night in the Clayton.