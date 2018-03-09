Sentence hearing for Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven delayed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sentencing hearing of former RTÉ TV producer and Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven has been delayed

The 55 year old with an address in Dublin pleaded guilty last December to attempting to groom an under-age girl online.

He had engaged with a fake Facebook profile, set up by a group called ‘Predator Exposure’.

He was reported to police when he flew to Leeds to meet the fictitious girl, and was confronted by the group.

His sentencing hearing got underway in the last hour in Leeds, but has now been put back until later today.

It’s due to the judge’s concerns over a lack of information necessary for the compilation of a sexual harm prevention order.