Sentence adjourned for Galway hurler who stole €60,000 from former employer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway senior hurler who faced 23 charges of theft from a former employer, has had his sentencing adjourned.

26 year old Davy Glennon from Loughrea appeared before Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

However, Judge Rory McCabe said in the absence of a probation report, sentencing should be adjourned.

Mr. Glennon is to be sentenced for 23 charges involving the theft of various amounts of cash, totalling over 60 thousand euro from J&C Kenny Wine Distributors between December 1st, 2012 and July 8th, 2015.

In May last year, he entered a guilty plea to a set of sample charges, and was remanded on bail.

The issue was first reported to Gardaí by the company in September 2015 after a colleague who Davy Glennon was covering for noticed that various sums of money were unaccounted for.

Davy Glennon subsequently admitted to the thefts, and soon after, he began a 12 week residential gambling addiction programme at Cluain Mhuire in Turloughmore.

In court this afternoon, a Victim Impact Statement was read out by Aoife Kenny on behalf of J&C Kenny Wine Distributors.

It stated that the thefts almost caused the company, which employs 32 people, to close down, and that his betrayal of trust had a serious impact on the Kenny family.

Davy Glennon apologised to the Kennys ahead of today’s proceedings.

Former Armagh GAA footballer Oisin McConville, a former gambling addict, spoke about Davy Glennon’s treatment and ongoing aftercare.

He told the court that Davy Glennon is working hard to break the stigma surrounding gambling addiction, and that this week, he addressed thousands of TY students at an event at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Judge Rory McCabe said that there are a number of mitigating factors in the case, which are likely to have an impact on the sentence imposed.

These include Davy Glennon’s remorse and the fact that his former employer has been repaid 65,000 euro, and that Mr Glennon has no relevant previous convictions.

He also pointed out that Glennon’s work in raising awareness of gambling addiction points to a personal committment to tackling his own issues.

However, Judge McCabe said he could not impose a sentence in the absence of a probation report – which outlines among other things a person’s risk of reoffending.

The sentencing has been adjourned until May 10th.