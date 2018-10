Senior/Minor Hurling Championship Draws

The draw for the Salthill Hotel Senior hurling championship preliminary 1/4 finals has been announced and is as follows…..

Gort v Clarinbridge or Pearses

Cappataggle v Turloughmore

Tommy Larkins v Tynagh Abbey – Duniry

Castlegar v Killimordaly or Athenry

The Pier Head Minor A, B and B1 Semi-Final draws were also announced last night…

Minor A Semi finals

Meelick-Eyrecourt/Athenry v Clarinbridge/Ballygar

Craughwell/Castlegar v Loughrea/Turloughmore

Minor B Semi-Finals



St Thomas v Ardrahan

Moycullen/Tommy Larkins v Michael Cusacks/ Gort.

Minors B1 Semi-Finals

Sarsfields/Sylane v Ahascragh-Fohenagh/Oranmore

Cappataggle/Annaghdown v Killimor/Skehana-Mountbellew-Moylough