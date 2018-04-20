Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Resumes This Weekend

The Second Round of games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships takes place this weekend with the clash of Champions Liam Mellows and Castlegar arguably one of the games of the weekend.
The Last times these sides have met have ended up in wins for Liam Mellows. The sides met in 2016 in a battle to avoid relegation when Mellows’ defeated Castlegar in a Senior A Relegation Semi-Final by 1-20 to 0-15. A year earlier, Tadgh Haran scored 2-12 in Mellows’ 2-16 to 2-14 win at Pearse Stadium. A win that played it’s part in sending Liam Mellows to the Quarter Final of the Championship that year.
The Games This Weekend Are
Saturday 21st April
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Loughrea, Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Craughwell, 2pm, Ref: John McDonagh
Venue: Duggan Park, Tommy Larkins V St Thomas, 4pm, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Kenny Park, Gort V Portumna, 4pm, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Venue: Duggan Park, Loughrea V Cappataggle, 5.45pm, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Ballindereen V Clarinbridge, 5.45pm, Ref: Paul Fahy
Venue: Kenny Park, Beagh V Turloughmore, 6.15pm, Ref: Alan Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Ballindereen, Kilconieron V Annaghdown, 4pm, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Kenny Park, Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore, 2.45pm, Ref: Michael Haverty
Venue: Pearse Stadium, An Spidéal V Rahoon-Newcastle, 4pm Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Sunday 22nd April
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Liam Mellows V Castlegar, 2pm, Ref: John Keane
(Live on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie)
Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Duggan Park, Sarsfields V Mullagh, 12:15pm, Ref: Sean Moran
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Kenny Park, Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh, 5.45pm, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Ardrahan 12:15pm, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Venue: Duggan Park, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy, 2pm, Ref: Liam Gordon
Venue: Kenny Park, Pádraig Pearses V Athenry, 4pm, Ref: Seamus Moran
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Venue: Loughrea, Killimor V Kilbeacanty, 5.45pm, Ref: Peter Murphy
Venue: Carnmore, Kiltormer V Kinvara, 5.45pm, Ref: James Lundon
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Venue: Clarinbridge, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sylane, 12:15pm, Ref: Joe Larkin
The State of the teams after Round One
|Senior A
|2 Groups of 6. Top 2 in Group to Qtr Finals. 3rd & 4th to Pre lim Qtrs.
|Group 1
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|St Thomas
|1
|6
|2
|Liam Mellows
|1
|6
|2
|Castlegar
|1
|0
|1
|Tommie Larkins
|1
|0
|1
|Kilnadeema/Leit
|1
|-6
|0
|Craughwell
|1
|-6
|0
|Senior A
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|Loughrea
|1
|3
|2
|Gort
|1
|3
|2
|Sarsfields
|1
|3
|2
|Mullagh
|1
|-3
|0
|Cappataggle
|1
|-3
|0
|Portumna
|1
|-3
|0
|Senior B
|2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final.
|Group 1
|2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals.
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|Turloughmore
|1
|4
|2
|Clarinbridge
|1
|2
|2
|Ahas/Fohenagh
|1
|1
|2
|Beagh
|1
|-1
|0
|Killimordaly
|1
|-2
|0
|Ballindereen
|1
|-4
|0
|Senior B
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|Tynagh Abb Dun
|1
|5
|2
|Pearses
|1
|4
|2
|Abbeyknockmoy
|1
|0
|1
|Moycullen
|1
|0
|1
|Ardrahan
|1
|-4
|0
|Athenry
|1
|-5
|0
|INTERMEDIATE Hurling Championship 2018
|IHC 2018
|2 Groups; 1 of 7, 1 of 6. Top 4 in each Group to Quarter Finals.
|Group 1
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|Kiltormer
|1
|23
|2
|Kinvara
|1
|0
|1
|Kilconieron
|1
|0
|1
|Castlegar
|1
|-23
|0
|Annaghdown
|0
|0
|0
|Killimor
|0
|0
|0
|Kilbeacanty
|0
|0
|0
|IHC 2018
|Group 2
|Pld
|S/Diff
|Pts
|Oranmore/Maree
|1
|10
|2
|Meelick/Eyrecourt
|1
|10
|2
|Carnmore
|1
|2
|2
|An Spideal
|1
|-2
|0
|Sylane
|1
|-10
|0
|Rahoon/Newcastle
|1
|-10
|0