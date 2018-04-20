15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Resumes This Weekend

April 20, 2018

Time posted: 2:50 pm

The Second Round of games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships takes place this weekend with the clash of Champions Liam Mellows and Castlegar arguably one of the games of the weekend.

The Last times these sides have met have ended up in wins for Liam Mellows. The sides met in 2016 in a battle to avoid relegation when Mellows’ defeated Castlegar in a Senior A Relegation Semi-Final by 1-20 to 0-15. A year earlier, Tadgh Haran scored 2-12 in Mellows’ 2-16 to 2-14 win at Pearse Stadium. A win that played it’s part in sending Liam Mellows to the Quarter Final of the Championship that year.

 

The Games This Weekend Are

Saturday 21st April

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Loughrea, Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Craughwell, 2pm, Ref: John McDonagh

Venue: Duggan Park, Tommy Larkins V St Thomas, 4pm, Ref: Christopher Browne

 

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Kenny Park, Gort V Portumna, 4pm, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy

Venue: Duggan Park, Loughrea V Cappataggle, 5.45pm, Ref: Derek Kelly

 

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Ballindereen V Clarinbridge, 5.45pm, Ref: Paul Fahy

Venue: Kenny Park, Beagh V Turloughmore, 6.15pm, Ref: Alan Kelly

 

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Ballindereen, Kilconieron V Annaghdown, 4pm, Ref: Ronan Stankard

 

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Kenny Park, Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore, 2.45pm, Ref: Michael Haverty

Venue: Pearse Stadium, An Spidéal V Rahoon-Newcastle, 4pm Ref: Paschal Sheehan

 

 

Sunday 22nd April

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Liam Mellows V Castlegar, 2pm, Ref: John Keane

(Live on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie)

 

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Duggan Park, Sarsfields V Mullagh, 12:15pm, Ref: Sean Moran

 

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Kenny Park, Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh, 5.45pm, Ref: Shane Hynes

 

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Moycullen V Ardrahan 12:15pm, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Venue: Duggan Park, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy, 2pm, Ref: Liam Gordon

Venue: Kenny Park, Pádraig Pearses V Athenry, 4pm, Ref: Seamus Moran

 

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Venue: Loughrea, Killimor V Kilbeacanty, 5.45pm, Ref: Peter Murphy

Venue: Carnmore, Kiltormer V Kinvara, 5.45pm, Ref: James Lundon

 

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Venue: Clarinbridge, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sylane, 12:15pm, Ref: Joe Larkin

 

The State of the teams after Round One

Senior A 2 Groups of 6. Top 2 in Group to Qtr Finals. 3rd & 4th to Pre lim Qtrs.
Group 1
Pld S/Diff Pts
St Thomas 1 6 2
Liam Mellows 1 6 2
Castlegar 1 0 1
Tommie Larkins 1 0 1
Kilnadeema/Leit 1 -6 0
Craughwell 1 -6 0
Senior A
Group 2
  Pld S/Diff Pts
Loughrea 1 3 2
Gort 1 3 2
Sarsfields 1 3 2
Mullagh 1 -3 0
Cappataggle 1 -3 0
Portumna 1 -3 0
 
Senior B 2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final.
Group 1 2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals.
Pld S/Diff Pts
Turloughmore 1 4 2
Clarinbridge 1 2 2
Ahas/Fohenagh 1 1 2
Beagh 1 -1 0
Killimordaly 1 -2 0
Ballindereen 1 -4 0
Senior B
Group 2
Pld S/Diff Pts
Tynagh Abb Dun 1 5 2
Pearses 1 4 2
Abbeyknockmoy 1 0 1
Moycullen 1 0 1
Ardrahan 1 -4 0
Athenry 1 -5 0

 

INTERMEDIATE Hurling Championship 2018
IHC 2018 2 Groups; 1 of 7, 1 of 6. Top 4 in each Group to Quarter Finals.
Group 1
Pld S/Diff Pts
Kiltormer 1 23 2
Kinvara 1 0 1
Kilconieron 1 0 1
Castlegar 1 -23 0
Annaghdown 0 0 0
Killimor 0 0 0
Kilbeacanty 0 0 0
IHC 2018
Group 2
Pld S/Diff Pts
Oranmore/Maree 1 10 2
Meelick/Eyrecourt 1 10 2
Carnmore 1 2 2
An Spideal 1 -2 0
Sylane 1 -10 0
Rahoon/Newcastle 1 -10 0
