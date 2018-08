Senior Hurling Championship resumes this weekend

After a 4 month lay-off, the Senior Hurling Championships resume this weekend with 12 round 3 games down for decision:

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Kenny Park, Craughwell V St Thomas 5:45 pm,

Sunday, 2nd Sep,

Venue: Duggan Park , Liam Mellows V Tommy Larkins 4pm,

Venue: Duggan Park , Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Castlegar 5:45pm,

Salthill Hotel Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Duggan Park , Cappataggle V Mullagh 5:45pm,

Sunday, 2nd Sep,

Venue: Kenny Park, Gort V Sarsfields 4pm,

Venue: Kenny Park, Loughrea V Portumna 5:45pm,

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Kenny Park, Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 4pm,

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Loughrea, Killimordaly V Beagh 5:45pm,

Sunday, 2nd Sep,

Venue: Loughrea, Ballinderreen V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 5:45pm,

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Duggan Park , Pádraig Pearses V Abbeyknockmoy 4pm,

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Moycullen 5:45pm,

Sunday, 2nd Sep,

Venue: Gort, Athenry V Ardrahan 1:45pm,