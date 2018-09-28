Senior B Hurling Championship Update After Tonight’s Game

Result from Tonight

Killimordaly 1-17 Ballindereen 1-12

SENIOR B

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00,

Senior B 2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final. Group 1 2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals. Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Turloughmore 4 26 8 2 Clarinbridge 4 10 6 3 Killimordaly 5 10 5 4 Ballindereen 5 -5 4 5 Ahas/Fohenagh 4 -27 2 6 Beagh 4 -14 1

Turloughmore are promoted and into the Preliminary Quarter Final

Clarinbridge finish second with a game to spare and are into the Play Off

Killimordaly now cannot be caught in third and are through to the Play Off

Beagh will be in the relegation final unless they beat Clarinbridge and Ahascragh/Fohenagh lose to Turloughmore

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Athenry V Moycullen 17:00,

Senior B Group 2 Pld S/Diff Pts 1 Tynagh Ab Dun 4 28 7 2 Pearses 4 22 6 3 Athenry 4 5 4 4 Ardrahan 4 -4 3 5 Abbeyknockmoy 4 -20 2 6 Moycullen 4 -31 2

In Senior B, teams that finish 6th, play each other, with loser relegated to IHC for 2019