15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Senior B Hurling Championship Update After Tonight’s Game

By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 9:18 pm

Result from Tonight

Killimordaly 1-17  Ballindereen 1-12

 

SENIOR B

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Turloughmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:30,

Sun, 30 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Clarinbridge V Beagh 15:00,

Senior B 2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final.
Group 1 2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals.
Pld S/Diff Pts
1 Turloughmore 4 26 8
2 Clarinbridge 4 10 6
3 Killimordaly 5 10 5
4 Ballindereen 5 -5 4
5 Ahas/Fohenagh 4 -27 2
6 Beagh 4 -14 1

Turloughmore are promoted and into the Preliminary Quarter Final

Clarinbridge finish second with a game to spare and are into the Play Off

Killimordaly now cannot be caught in third and are through to the Play Off

Beagh will be in the relegation final unless they beat Clarinbridge and Ahascragh/Fohenagh lose to Turloughmore

 

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Abbeyknockmoy 15:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 17:00,

Sat, 29 Sep, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 5), Athenry V Moycullen 17:00,

Senior B
Group 2
Pld S/Diff Pts
1 Tynagh Ab Dun 4 28 7
2 Pearses 4 22 6
3 Athenry 4 5 4
4 Ardrahan 4 -4 3
5 Abbeyknockmoy 4 -20 2
6 Moycullen 4 -31 2

 

In Senior B, teams that finish 6th, play each other, with loser relegated to IHC for 2019

print
Sport
Podium finish for Athenry’s David Kitt in Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit
September 28, 2018
Podium finish for Athenry’s David Kitt in Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit
September 28, 2018
Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals
September 28, 2018
60×30 Second Level Colleges County Handball Championships This Saturday

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 28, 2018
Council to cut down problematic trees at Grattan Park
September 28, 2018
24 incidents of begging in city garda division so far this year

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline