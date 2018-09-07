Senior and U18s teams named for Women’s Interpro double header

The Connacht Senior Women and U18 Girls teams have been named for this Sunday’s interprovincial double header at the Sportsground.
There are three changes from the Senior Women’s side that lost to Munster last time out for their clash with Leinster. Moya Griffin comes into the side at hooker where she forms a front row with captain Laura Feely and Annemarie O’Hora. There’s also a new face in the second row with Denise Redmond starting alongside Amelie Roux. Tara Buggie, Edel McMahon and Nichola Fryday complete the pack.
Midfield is unchanged with Nichole Fowley at out-half and Shannon Touhy and Catherine Martin at centre, while Mary Healy is named at scrum-half. There’s a change in the back three with Jill Draper moving from full-back to the wing with Mairead Coyne at 15, while Orla Dixon is again named on the other wing.
The action kicks off at 1pm when the U18 Girls aim to make it two wins from two when they host Munster, and the management team have made four changes from the side that snatched a late win over Ulster in Ballinasloe.
Two of those are in the front row where Macy McDermott and Mia Fahy join Mary McLoughlin who moves to tight-head. The rest of the pack is unchanged with Jordan Hopkins and Eva McCormack forming the second row, and Emily Gavin, Lily Brady and Grace Browne Moran completing the set.
Captain Aoibheann Reilly and Meabh Deely renew their half-back partnership, while there’s a change at centre with Niamh Kenny coming in alongside Beibhinn Parsons. Finola Collins also comes in on the wing, with Hannah Guillane and Aine Galvin completing the back three.
CONNACHT SENIOR WOMEN V LEINSTER (K/O 3PM SUNDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER)
1 Laura Feely (Capt) – Galwegians
2 Moya Griffin – Tullamore
3 Annmarie O’Hora – Castlebar
4 Denise Redmond – Galwegians
5 Amelie Roux – Galwegians
6 Tara Buggie – Galwegians
7 Edel McMahon – Galwegians
8 Nichola Fryday – Galwegians
9 Mary Healy – Galwegians
10 Nicole Fowley – Galwegians
11 Orla Dixon – NUIG
12 Shannon Touhy – Galwegians
13 Catherine Martin – Suttonians
14 Jill Draper – Tullamore
15 Mairead Coyne – Galwegians
16 Ciara O’Connor – Galwegians
17 Elizabeth McNicholas – Tuam
18 Julia Bauer – Suttonians
19 Nicola Caldbeck – Tullow
20 Clodagh Dunne – Old Belvedere
21 Hilary Griffin – Tullow
22 Jane O’Neill – Old Belvedere
23 Rachel Healy – Railway Union
CONNACHT U18 GIRLS V MUNSTER (K/O 1pm SUNDAY 9TH SEPTEMBER)
1 Macy McDermott – Westport RFC
2 Mia Fahy – Ballinasloe RFC
3 Mary McLaughlin – Westport RFC
4 Jordan Hopkins – Ballinasloe RFC
5 Eva McCormack – Westport RFC
6 Emily Gavin – Ballinasloe RFC
7 Lily Brady – Westport RFC
8 Grace Browne Moran – Westport RFC
9 Aoibheann Reilly (Capt)- Ballinasloe RFC
10 Meabh Deely – Ballinasloe RFC
11 Hannah Gullane – Ballinasloe RFC
12 Niamh Kenny – Ballinasloe RFC
13 Béibhinn Parsons – Ballinasloe RFC
14 Finola Collins – Ballina RFC
15 Aine Galvin – Ballinasloe RFC
16 Kayley Mannion – Westport RFC
17 Claudia McNicholas – Ballinasloe RFC
18 Sarah O’Rourke – Buccaneers RFC
19 Hannah Johnston – Sligo RFC
20 Nina Mathastein – Westport RFC
21 Ava Ryder – Westport RFC
22 Rian Callaghan – Buccaneers RFC
23 Victoria Farrell – Buccaneers RFC