The Keith Finnegan Show

Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Update

By Sport GBFM
September 24, 2018

Time posted: 9:33 am

After the 3 IHC and 1 SHC games this weekend, the relevant tables are below.

The Final round of Group games next weekend will sort out all of the teams that will qualify for the knockout stages.

 

Salthill Hotel Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Clarinbridge 1-15 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-15

Senior B 2 Groups of 6. Top Team in Group Promoted to Senior A & into Pre Lim Qtr Final.
Group 1 2nd & 3rd in each Group cross play – 2 Winners to Pre Lim Quarter Finals.
Pld S/Diff Pts
Turloughmore 4 26 8
Clarinbridge 4 10 6
Ballindereen 4 0 4
Killimordaly 4 5 3
Ahas/Fohenagh 4 -27 2
Beagh 4 -14 1

 

Clarinbridge wrap up second place in the Group and hence a place in the 2 v 3 Cross play

 

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Kilconieron 1-17 Kiltormer 1-6
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: New Inn, (Round 6), Killimor 2-16 Castlegar 0-14
Sun, 23 Sep, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 6), Kinvara 3-12 Kilbeacanty 0-16

INTERMEDIATE Hurling Championship 2018
IHC 2018 2 Groups; 1 of 7, 1 of 6. Top 4 in each Group to Quarter Finals.
Group 1
Pld S/Diff Pts
Kinvara 5 22 9
Kilconieron 5 13 7
Killimor 5 8 7
Kiltormer 6 19 6
Annaghdown 5 1 3
Kilbeacanty 5 -17 2
Castlegar 5 -46 2

 

Kinvara, Kilconieron, Killimor and Kiltormer are the 4 teams through to the Quarter Finals from this group. The Final round of Group games next weekend will just decide in what order

