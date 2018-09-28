15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:37 pm

06-10-2018 (Saturday)

Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Pearse Stadium, 3pm

Annaghdown v St James

 

Pearse Stadium, 4.45

Mountbellew/Moylough v Maigh Cuilinn

 

Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A Round 1

Tuam Stadium, 2.30

Glenamaddy v Athenry

 

Senior Football Relegation Play Offs

Tuam Stadium, 4.15

St Micheals v Kilconly

 

Clonbur, 4.15

Tuam Stars v An Cheathru Rua

 

07-10-2018 (Sunday)

Senior Football Relegation – Group B Round 1

Bearna v Caltra – Venue TBC, 12 Noon

 

Intermediate Football Relegation- Group B Round 1

An Spideal, 12.30

Carna – Cashel v St Brendans

 

Senior Football Relegation – Group A Round 1

Oughterard, 1pm

Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v Cortoon Shamrocks

 

Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Pearse Stadium, 2.45

Oileann Arann v Michael Breathnach

 

Pearse Stadium,  4.30

An Spideal v Headford

 

Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Tuam Stadium, 2pm

Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra

 

Tuam Stadium, 3.45

Corofin v Caherlistrane

Optional Headline