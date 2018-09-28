Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

06-10-2018 (Saturday)
Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Pearse Stadium, 3pm
Annaghdown v St James
Pearse Stadium, 4.45
Mountbellew/Moylough v Maigh Cuilinn
Intermediate Football Relegation – Group A Round 1
Tuam Stadium, 2.30
Glenamaddy v Athenry
Senior Football Relegation Play Offs
Tuam Stadium, 4.15
St Micheals v Kilconly
Clonbur, 4.15
Tuam Stars v An Cheathru Rua
07-10-2018 (Sunday)
Senior Football Relegation – Group B Round 1
Bearna v Caltra – Venue TBC, 12 Noon
Intermediate Football Relegation- Group B Round 1
An Spideal, 12.30
Carna – Cashel v St Brendans
Senior Football Relegation – Group A Round 1
Oughterard, 1pm
Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v Cortoon Shamrocks
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Pearse Stadium, 2.45
Oileann Arann v Michael Breathnach
Pearse Stadium, 4.30
An Spideal v Headford
Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Tuam Stadium, 2pm
Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra
Tuam Stadium, 3.45
Corofin v Caherlistrane