Senator urges action plan to keep Galway farming alive

By GBFM News
January 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister is being urged to take steps to ensure young people from farming backgrounds across Galway stay in agriculture.

The matter has been raised in the Seanad by Independent Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

He says access to infrastructure, broadband, health care and education are posing problems for young people, who tend to leave farming behind due to these constraints.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator O’Clochartaigh said steps need to be taken to ensure staying in farming is an option for the younger generation.

