Alan Murphy

Senator and Palestinian Ambassador to give talk in Kinvara

By GBFM News
June 21, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Frances Black will give a talk in Kinvara tomorrow (22/6) about her recent visit to Gaza and the West Bank.

Galway One World Centre is hosting the Senator who will focus on recent tragedy in Palestine and what Ireland can do to help.

Next month, Senator Black will bring legislation to the Seanad, which gives Ireland a chance to ban trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Senator Black will be joined in Kinvara by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland Ahmad Abdelrazek, Human Rights Monitor Lisa Kerr and journalist Ciarán Tierney.

The event will get underway at the courthouse in Kinvara at 7 tomorrow evening.

