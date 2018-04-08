Semi-final pairings confirmed in Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues

Mayo and Galway have joined holders Cork and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 semi-finals.

2017 TG4 All-Ireland finalists Mayo booked their place in the last four with a nine-point victory over Monaghan.

Their entertaining meeting in Swinford threw up nine goals, with Sarah Rowe bagging three of the Westerners’ while her DCU teammate Muireann Atkinson hit a brace at the other end.

Mayo’s inside forward line of Rowe and the Kelly sisters – Niamh and Grace – were on fire, combining for 4-8, but Peter Leahy’s charges were made work for the win throughout.

Meanwhile, Galway ensured progress to the knockout phase by overcoming Westmeath in Mullingar.

Although it was quite a scrappy encounter, the Tribeswoman took control in the latter stages of the first half and never looked back. Stephen Glennon’s side ran out six-point winners.

On Saturday, Dublin ensured that they’ll finish at the summit of Division 1 by seeing off already-relegated Kerry by 1-16 to 1-11 at DCU (St Clare’s).

Sinead Goldrick netted Dublin’s goal while Donegal raised four green flags in their emphatic 4-11 to 2-3 victory over Cork in Letterkenny, Yvonne Bonner and TG4 All Star Niamh Hegarty grabbing a brace each.

Dublin will meet Galway in the semi-finals, with Cork, who are aiming for a sixth successive title, pitted against Mayo.

In Division 2, Waterford will meet Cavan in the semi-finals, while Tipperary have been paired with Armagh.

Tipperary and Waterford had already secured a safe passage to the last four ahead of the final phase of group fixtures, which were rescheduled round 5 clashes.

Waterford finished on top of the pile yesterday on head-to-head, as they claimed a 1-19 to 2-6 victory over Shane Ronayne’s side at WIT.

Maria Delahunty impressed throughout and rattled the net before half-time as TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary suffered their first defeat since 2016.

The Munster rivals and promotion hopefuls were joined in the semi-finals by Cavan and Armagh.

It was all or nothing in Drumragh between the Breffni and Tyrone with a top four position up for grabs for the winner. James Daly’s side came out on top with Donna English’s late goal sealing their progression.

Elsewhere, Armagh comfortably beat Clare by 11 points in Milltown. TG4 All-Star Aimee Mackin sparkled on the day, finishing with 2-6 and inspiring her side to their semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, Sligo were relegated from Division 2 after their clash with Laois finished 4-12 to 2-12.

In Division 3, table-toppers Wexford will face Kildare in the semi-finals, while Meath will play Down.

Leitrim are relegated while in Division 4, there’s one outstanding issue to be resolved.

Victory for Antrim over Derry in the remaining group fixture on Tuesday evening would seem them leapfrog Fermanagh into fourth place.

Weekend results (Sunday unless otherwise stated)

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1:

Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-11 (SAT)

Donegal 4-11 Cork 2-3 (SAT)

Mayo 6-11 Monaghan 3-11

Westmeath 0-7 Galway 0-13

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2:

Clare 1-10 Armagh 2-18

Sligo 2-12 Laois 4-12

Tyrone 1-9 Cavan 1-18

Tipperary 2-6 Waterford 1-19

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3:

Offaly 4-12 Wexford 4-8

Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-final pairings:

Division 1

Cork v Mayo

Dublin v Galway

Division 2:

Waterford v Cavan

Tipperary v Armagh

Division 3:

Wexford v Kildare

Meath v Down

Division 4:

TBC

Fixtures to be played on the weekend of April 21/22. Times and venues to be confirmed by the LGFA.