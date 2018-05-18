Second national patient survey goes live in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second National Patient Experience Survey is now live at University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital.

The survey, which is the largest of its kind in Ireland, gives patients the opportunity to share their experiences of hospital care to help identify what is working well and where improvements are needed.

An estimated 28,000 patients across the country will be eligible to take part in this year’s survey.

Participants will be asked a total of 61 questions on topics such as confidence and trust in hospital staff, care and treatment on the ward, hospital food, and the provision of information and support upon discharge.

The survey can be completed either online or in paper form.