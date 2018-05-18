15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Second national patient survey goes live in Galway

By GBFM News
May 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:52 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second National Patient Experience Survey is now live at University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital.

The survey, which is the largest of its kind in Ireland, gives patients the opportunity to share their experiences of hospital care to help identify what is working well and where improvements are needed.

An estimated 28,000 patients across the country will be eligible to take part in this year’s survey.

Participants will be asked a total of 61 questions on topics such as confidence and trust in hospital staff, care and treatment on the ward, hospital food, and the provision of information and support upon discharge.

The survey can be completed either online or in paper form.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Friday 18th May, 2018
May 18, 2018
Galway schools to get 40 new Special Needs Assistants
May 18, 2018
Report concludes city Christmas market should be contracted out
May 17, 2018
Firm behind proposed Galway Docks development argues project is plan-led

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 18, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
May 17, 2018
Flogas Irish Amateur Open First Round Scores
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK