Four weather alerts in place as Beast from the East arrives in Ireland

February 27, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Extra fuel payments will be available for elderly people and those in need to deal with the cold weather.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met again this morning to hear updates on the preparations for the Beast from the East

We’re being warned not to underestimate the severity of the incoming weather front

People have been buying extra supplies ahead of a predicted temperature drop and forecasts for continuous snow.

Some retailers say sales of bread and milk are up over 40 percent – as people prepare for the cold weather.

Supermarkets say they’ll be bringing in extra deliveries – amid fears of panic buying.

A fourth weather warning has been issued this evening by Met Eireann

The status yellow alert warns that it’ll be very cold overnight with temperatures falling to between -1 and -5 degrees Celsius, possibly slightly lower in some western and northwestern counties

another status yellow alert is also in place for the entire country – it warns that snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek.

A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south late Thursday and Thursday night, with significant and disruptive accumulations.

