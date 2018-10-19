Second attempt to build houses in Ballyglunin fails

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to build houses in Ballyglunin has been unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, the county council refused planning permission for 8 new houses at Brooklodge Demense, Ballyglunin.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála but the higher planning authority has upheld the county council’s decision.

Gerry Fahy had been hoping to build 8 new houses and 8 garages with a new estate road at Brooklodge Demense.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…