Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Second attempt to build houses in Ballyglunin fails

By GBFM News
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 11:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to build houses in Ballyglunin has been unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, the county council refused planning permission for 8 new houses at Brooklodge Demense, Ballyglunin.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála but the higher planning authority has upheld the county council’s decision.

Gerry Fahy had been hoping to build 8 new houses and 8 garages with a new estate road at Brooklodge Demense.

October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018
