Second attempt for new Loughrea filling station and drive-thru

By GBFM News
April 20, 2018

Time posted: 2:00 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt is being made to build a new filling station and drive-thru in Loughrea.

Galway County Council refused to give planning permission to Aidan McGuinness for a forecourt and an electric car charging point near Loughrea Shopping Centre.

That decision is now being appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The development at Cosmona Loughrea would include a drive-thru restaurant/takeaway units and a restaurant with a kitchen and serving area, waiting area and staff facilities.

County planners turned down two applications relating to the filling station and drive-thru.

They state thatthe traffic movements, noise and general disturbance during night time hours, would depreciate the value of  residential property in the area.

They also state that the filling station and drive-thru would conflict with the existing parking spaces and traffic circulation areas at Cosmona.

In his appeal to An Bord Pleanala, Aidan McGuinness of Kilreekil argues that night-time noise would not be an issue, as the filling station would close at 11pm.

He also argues that any concerns around traffic were addressed in a Traffic and Transport Assessment and Road Safety audit which was submitted to the local authority as part of the original application.

In terms of the drive-thru and restaurant element, Aidan McGuinness says the development would create employment, and is compatible with the existing land-use zoning in the area.

An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the appeals in the coming months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
