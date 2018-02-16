Second attempt for development at Quinn’s of Labane refused

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to retain a development at a well-known car workshop and sales outlet in the county has been unsuccessful.

Adrian Quinn had appealed the refusal of planning permission to retain and build onto the development in Labane to An Bord Pleanála.

However the higher planning authority has upheld the county council’s refusal.

Adrian Quinn had sought planning permission to retain the existing car storage and car sales area in Labane.

The application also sought to demolish the existing vehicle workshop and build a bigger workshop and retain an extension to the existing garage.

County planners initially refused to grant planning permission stating that they were not convinced that the site would not be at risk of flooding in the future.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Adrian Quinn argued that the business needs to be upgraded and that the new development would not pose a flood risk.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld the refusal of planning permission.

It states that it can’t be satisfied that the development wouldn’t impact on the Ballinduff Turlough Special Area of Conservation.

The board also says it’s not satisfied that the proposed development in Labane could be adequately served by the existing wastewater treatment facilities associated with the adjoining house.