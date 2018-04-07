15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Seanad seat left vacant by O Clochartaigh will not be filled by Galway native

By GBFM News
April 7, 2018

Time posted: 11:41 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh will not be filled by a Galway native.

Four nominations for the position in the upcoming Seanad bye-election have now been confirmed.

Contesting the position are experienced politicians Niall Blaney, Niall Kelleher, Anthony Lawler and Martin Miley.

Former Senator O’ Clochartaigh made his last speech at the end of February – retiring his position to take up the post of communications manager with TG4.

Mr. O’Clochartaigh became a senator in 2011, and had been involved in a number of bids for the Dáil over the years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 7th April, 2018
April 6, 2018
Fianna Fáil leader says city bypass is now a national concern
April 6, 2018
Call for empty heritage buildings across Galway to be turned into community hubs
April 6, 2018
Final preparations underway for major womens’ conference in city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 6, 2018
Intervarsities gets underway with a bang in UL
April 6, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League 2018 Round 5 (Re-fixture) previews
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK