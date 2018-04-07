Seanad seat left vacant by O Clochartaigh will not be filled by Galway native

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh will not be filled by a Galway native.

Four nominations for the position in the upcoming Seanad bye-election have now been confirmed.

Contesting the position are experienced politicians Niall Blaney, Niall Kelleher, Anthony Lawler and Martin Miley.

Former Senator O’ Clochartaigh made his last speech at the end of February – retiring his position to take up the post of communications manager with TG4.

Mr. O’Clochartaigh became a senator in 2011, and had been involved in a number of bids for the Dáil over the years.