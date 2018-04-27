Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara senator filled by unionist

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh has been filled by anti-Brexit campaigner and unionist, Ian Marshall.

Former Sinn Féin senator O’ Clochartaigh resigned from the Seanad earlier this year to take up a role as Communications Manager with TG4.

The polls closed this morning and counting of votes got underway with Ian Marshall, who’s a former President of the Ulster Farmer’s Union, elected after the fourth count to Trevor O’ Clochartaigh’s old seat.

A by-election was also held to find a replacement for Labour’s Denis Landy, who resigned from the Seanad late last year on health grounds.

Former Fine Gael T.D for Kildare North, Anthony Lawler has been voted in to take that seat.

Only TDs and senators are eligible to vote in Seanad by-elections.