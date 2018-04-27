15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara senator filled by unionist

By GBFM News
April 27, 2018

Time posted: 2:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad seat left vacant by former Connemara Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh has been filled by anti-Brexit campaigner and unionist, Ian Marshall.

Former Sinn Féin senator O’ Clochartaigh resigned from the Seanad earlier this year to take up a role as Communications Manager with TG4.

The polls closed this morning and counting of votes got underway with Ian Marshall, who’s a former President of the Ulster Farmer’s Union, elected after the fourth count to Trevor O’ Clochartaigh’s old seat.

A by-election was also held to find a replacement for Labour’s Denis Landy, who resigned from the Seanad late last year on health grounds.

Former Fine Gael T.D for Kildare North, Anthony Lawler has been voted in to take that seat.

Only TDs and senators are eligible to vote in Seanad by-elections.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday April 26th 2018
April 27, 2018
Galway scientists find proof of sudden climate change
April 27, 2018
Galway TDs branded ‘disgraceful’ over opposition to road traffic bill
April 27, 2018
City and county communities to benefit from anti-dumping initiative

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 27, 2018
Captain John Muldoon set for 327th and final appearance in clash with Leinster
April 27, 2018
Friday Punchestown Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK