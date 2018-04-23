15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sean MacManamon Memorial Tournament On May 5th In Claremorris

April 23, 2018

Time posted: 2:14 pm

The Mayo Association Galway will honour their late revered member Sean MacMananmon by holding a GAA football tournament between his home team of Claremorris and adopted club, Salthill Knocknacarra in his memory.

The inaugural game, organised by the Mayo Association Galway, is the first annual event to be held in the Claremorris GAA grounds on Saturday, 5th May at 6pm.  It is anticipated the competition will alternate between the clubs over the years.

Close friend and fellow Mayo Association Galway member, Declan Marley, said “Sean was a great GAA man, a community man and a family man. We have decided to honour Sean by donating a special trophy to be competed for by his home club Claremorris and his adopted club Saltlhill/Knocknacarra in Galway”

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA will travel to Claremorris and compete under the management of Mayo legends, Anthony Finnerty and Maurice Sheridan.  A competitive game is anticipated as build up to the big game between Mayo and Galway  on the 13th May gets underway.

The Mayo Association Galway would like to extend an invitation to the Mayo and Galway GAA community to show their support for their county and club in memory of our dear friend, Sean Mac.

Donations on the gate are in aid of the Green and Red Past Players Trust.

