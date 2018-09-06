15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sean Gallagher places focus on disability as he pitches to Galway City Councillors

By GBFM News
September 6, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special campaign focusing on ability as opposed to ‘disability’ is among the action items which Sean Gallagher has vowed to highlight in the office of President.

The Dragon’s Den star spoke of his visual disability adding he has never been limited by disability, as he made his bid for the Aras in a presentation before city councillors.

The Cavan father of two told the chamber he has massive respect for President Michael D Higgins and is not seeking to be his replacement, but his successor, carrying on the important work he has been doing.

Mr. Gallagher referred to his previous campaign for the Aras in 2011 where he won a nomination from four local authorities to allow him enter the race.

He referred to the controversial tweet which brought his campaign into the spotlight stating it changed the outcome of the election.

The Dragon said he now has the courage to get back up and thanked the half a million people who gave him their number one.

Earlier, Marie Goretti Moylan made her pitch to Galway City Councillors in her bid for the Aras.

The Athlone native advised members she hopes to go to Trinity College in Dublin to study law, with a view to studying human rights at a later stage.

She said she has a particular interest in domestic violence issues and intends to conduct research in the Magdalene Laundries and other such institutions and eventually write a book.

Patrick Feeney is now addressing councillors with eight further pitches yet to be heard.

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear Mr. Feeney and Mr.Gallagher, and other candidates, speaking to our reporting team at City Hall…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
