15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Sean Canney confirms his exit from Independent Alliance

By GBFM News
May 4, 2018

Time posted: 10:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has confirmed that he’s no longer part of the Independent Alliance.

Deputy Canney has been considering his future within the 5-member grouping since a dispute arose over the post of OPW minister.

The rotating junior ministry was held by Deputy Canney for one year before being transferred to his Independent Alliance colleague, deputy Kevin Boxer Moran.

The alliance then voted to allow Deputy Moran to keep the ministerial position for the remainder of the government’s term.

Deputy Canney has remained tight lipped on his decision within the grouping, but has this morning confirmed he’s no longer part of the alliance.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, the Galway East TD said it’s business as usual in terms of his support of the government – but the trust has been broken with his former grouping.

Deputy Kevin Boxer Moran says he’s sorry to see Sean Canney go but he insists they are still friends.

For more on this tune in to Galway Bay fm at 12…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New Single ‘Country Boy’ Out Now! – Molly in the Morning
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
May 4, 2018
First cruise ship of the summer arrives in Galway Bay
May 4, 2018
City’s Salmon Weir Bridge to be refurbished
May 4, 2018
Almost 15 percent increase in city rents since January

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 4, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
May 4, 2018
Feile Camogie finals this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK