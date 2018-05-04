Sean Canney confirms his exit from Independent Alliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has confirmed that he’s no longer part of the Independent Alliance.

Deputy Canney has been considering his future within the 5-member grouping since a dispute arose over the post of OPW minister.

The rotating junior ministry was held by Deputy Canney for one year before being transferred to his Independent Alliance colleague, deputy Kevin Boxer Moran.

The alliance then voted to allow Deputy Moran to keep the ministerial position for the remainder of the government’s term.

Deputy Canney has remained tight lipped on his decision within the grouping, but has this morning confirmed he’s no longer part of the alliance.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, the Galway East TD said it’s business as usual in terms of his support of the government – but the trust has been broken with his former grouping.

Deputy Kevin Boxer Moran says he’s sorry to see Sean Canney go but he insists they are still friends.

