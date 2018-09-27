Scientists at NUI Galway discover new approach to treatment of colon cancer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists at NUI Galway and Queen’s University Belfast have discovered a new approach to tackle colon cancer.

The collaboration has found a function for normal stromal cells within tumours – that can predict the type of response a patient will have to immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy is a new form of treatment where medicines or cells can re-engineer a patient’s immune system to improve the targetting of cancer cells.

More from Leader of the research team at NUI Galway, Dr Aideen Ryan at 10 …