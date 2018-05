Our Saturday Sports show with Garry Kelly is a mix of music, competitions, interviews and of course a regular update on all that is happening in Sport throughout the day.

About Garry Kelly

Garry has been working in Galway Bay Fm since 2007 producing and presenting a number of shows over the past decade. He also runs our Online Radio & Sound Production Course with GTI and GK Media, which is a fully certified QQI Level 5 Award made up of 8 modules for those interested in working in radio.