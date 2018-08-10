Saturday – Updates from the 33rd Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km

The 33rd Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km is coming up this Saturday at 7pm around the city centre and Salthill. This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and is a fixture on the Irish running calendar. Don’t miss our updates from the race after 7.

Galway City Harriers (GCH), who are one of Ireland’s largest athletics clubs, will host the 33rd edition of the famous Streets of Galway 8K road-race on Saturday 11th August 2018 at 7pm around the city centre and Salthill. This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and is a fixture on the Irish running calendar.

The race route starts at Fr Griffin Road in the city and takes in many of the sights of Galway city, including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, the landmark Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway early on in the race. The course then routes out towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium and then back in on the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay for the last, fast section into the finish at the historic Claddagh.

The event was first staged in 1986 and the ethos from the start to the present day has always been “sport for all”. The race attracts runners of all standards and ages from all over Ireland and abroad – from elite international athletes, to athletics club runners, competitors from other sports and fun-runners, joggers and walkers alike.

This year well over 3,000 runners will take part in what is a truly iconic race on the calendar and is one not to be missed. GCH are delighted to have the Galway Clinic as the Streets of Galway 8k race sponsor. The Galway Clinic is a Galway institution and is a major health provider and employer for the city and county. The Clinic aims to improve the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities it serves, and to promote health and wellbeing across society and a partnership with Galway City Harriers, its running activities, and the Streets is a perfect match.

