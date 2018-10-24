Saturday through to Bank Holiday Monday – We’re off to the Races.

Another date for the Racing Fans – October Bank Holiday weekend at Galway Races and we’ll bring you all the action!!

We broadcast live from this years October Bank Holiday Racing Festival at Galway Racecourse. Tune in each of the three days for all the action both on and off the track.

will be offering three days of fantastic horseracing, hospitality, entertainment and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from Ireland and abroad to experience the magic that is the Galway Races.October Race Meeting 2018:

Saturday October 27th – Our Spooktacular Halloween Themed Family Race Day

Sunday October 28th – Breast Cancer Research Fundraising Day

Monday October 29th – The Student Race Day The annual October Race meeting has always proven to be a favourite with Galway Races visitors. The 2018 meeting falls on the Bank Holiday weekend so why not come racing and make a weekend of it in Galway.

Spooktacular Halloween Themed Family Race Day – Saturday October 27th

The race day programme will be focused around fun, ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween themed family activity with a fancy dress competition, Face Painting, The Ghostbusters, Professor Grozer, Mr Boogedy, Bell Witch, Dancing Trolls, Giant Operation, Inflatable Wipeout plus MOTOR BIKE STUNT SHOW! KIDS GO FREE!

Racegoers can enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as delicious food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen, live music and of course great horse racing. Enjoy mouth-watering action on and off the track with the all-inclusive hospitality packages priced at 65 euro per person, where you get to enjoy a four course lunch in the Killanin Stand.

Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race (2:05pm) and there is free car parking. Enjoy on-course music, fantastic competitions and don’t forget – children under 16 go free!