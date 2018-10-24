Saturday through to Bank Holiday Monday – We’re off to the Races.

Another date for the Racing Fans – October Bank Holiday weekend at Galway Races and we’ll bring you all the action!!
We broadcast live from this years October Bank Holiday Racing Festival at Galway Racecourse. Tune in each of the three days for all the action both on and off the track.
For 2018, Galway Racecourse will launch a new three-day October Festival (Saturday 27th – Bank Holiday Monday 29th October). Galway Races
will be offering three days of fantastic horseracing, hospitality, entertainment and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from Ireland and abroad to experience the magic that is the Galway Races.October Race Meeting 2018:
- Saturday October 27th – Our Spooktacular Halloween Themed Family Race Day
- Sunday October 28th – Breast Cancer Research Fundraising Day
- Monday October 29th – The Student Race Day
The annual October Race meeting has always proven to be a favourite with Galway Races visitors. The 2018 meeting falls on the Bank Holiday weekend so why not come racing and make a weekend of it in Galway.
Spooktacular Halloween Themed Family Race Day – Saturday October 27th
The race day programme will be focused around fun, ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween themed family activity with a fancy dress competition, Face Painting, The Ghostbusters, Professor Grozer, Mr Boogedy, Bell Witch, Dancing Trolls, Giant Operation, Inflatable Wipeout plus MOTOR BIKE STUNT SHOW! KIDS GO FREE!
Racegoers can enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as delicious food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen, live music and of course great horse racing. Enjoy mouth-watering action on and off the track with the all-inclusive hospitality packages priced at 65 euro per person, where you get to enjoy a four course lunch in the Killanin Stand.
Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race (2:05pm) and there is free car parking. Enjoy on-course music, fantastic competitions and don’t forget – children under 16 go free!
Breast Cancer Research & The Galway Races – Sunday 28th October 2018
As part of this new October Festival, on Sunday 28th Galway Races will host a dedicated fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research (BCR). The team at Galway Racecourse are proud to be working with Professor Michael Kerins and his dedicated team at BCR to organise this event.
By partnering with BCR Galway races will be supporting the research team at NUIG to improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. They have lots of plans for what will be a superb day where Galway races along with their race goers and corporate supports can raise money for such a worthy organization. First Race starts at 1:05pm.
Monday sees the return of Galway races show stopping Student Raceday in conjunction with the NUIG Voluntary Services Abroad and NUIG Rugby Club, with 7 action packed races, live music, fashion competitions and much more. Tickets for this event can be purchased from the NUIG Socs Box, which include a return bus from NUIG to the racecourse, entry to the races and entry to nightclub afterparties included in ticket price of €20.
Afterparties This year the Galway Student Race Day Afterparties will take place in Electric, Four Four and Karma!!
Your ticket will get you free into the club of your choice before 11 (but get down early to avoid disappointment). MIND YOUR TICKET STUB!!
Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race (1:10pm) and there is free car parking. Enjoy on-course music, fantastic competitions and don’t forget – children under 16 go free!
For more details on this years October Racing Festival click HERE