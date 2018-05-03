Saturday morning – Live from Kilconly

Join us on Saturday morning as we warm up for the Wild West Country Music Fest. Ronan Lardner broadcast live 9am to 12 noon from the heart of the activities in Kilconly. We have a look at which of Ireland’s top country music stars are performing including our own Marc Roberts who will be on stage Saturday night.

The Wild West Country Music and Social Dancing Festival is the biggest country music festival to hit the Wild Atlantic Way, the village of Kilconly is located only 35km north of Galway city, where Kilconly Community will host Irelands Top Country music performers over 3 excitement filled nights in the Big Red Barn

The Wild West Country Music and Social Dancing Festival weekend offers the best line-up to appear together along the Wild Atlantic Way featuring some of Irelands top country acts and winners from the inaugural RTÉ Irish Country Music Awards 2016 which are a welcome recognition of how popular country music has become with all ages right across the country.

Special Guest Performance –

Michael English, Derek Ryan, Robert Mizzell, R itchie Remo, Cliona Hagan

Wild West Country Fest has been setup and is managed by Kilconly Community Development Committee and is based in Kilconly, Tuam, Co Galway, Ireland. This event is organised in conjunction with Kilconly Recreational Group, Kilconly GAA Club, Kilconly Ladies Football Club, and Kilshanvy United Soccer Club to help raise much needed funds for the various development projects which are ongoing throughout the parish or Kilconly

Kilconly is located only 7km outside Tuam Co Galway where visitors will find some great value Hotel and accommodation offers with some hotels offering package deals including a shuttle bus & taxi services to and from the event especially for the weekend.