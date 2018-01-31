15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Saturday – Live from St Antony’s & Claddagh Credit Union, Westside

January 31, 2018

Join us on Saturday as we broadcast live from At Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union Westside from 9am to 3pm.  Join Ronan Lardner and Marc Robert on Saturday morning as we join in the 21st Celebration at St Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union in Westside Shopping Centre.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union are celebrating 21 years in business.    On Saturday as part of the celebrations St Antony’s & Claddagh are hosting a Spin & Win draw .    21 winners have been picked  over the last 21 days to attend the party & each one will win a prize.  Join us from 9am for all the exciting up dates.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union would like to say a big thank you for most generously donating a prize for the Spin & Win Draw.

Peter Murphy Electrical

Hair Republic, Westside

Evergreen Westside

O’Hehirs bakery Westside S.C

Divilly’s Butchers Westside S.C

Newsweek, Westside S.C 

McSharrys Pharmacy, Westside S.C

CoCo Café, Salthill & Shop Street

56 Central, Shop Street

Atlantaquarium, Salthill

Harbour Hotel, The Docks

Tom Sheridans Bar, Knocknacarra

Seven Bar, Latin Quarter

Cellar Bar, Eglinton Street

Quiff Hair & Beauty

Go West Pharmacy

Kirwans Lane Restaurant

Michelles Beauty Rooms

Dunnes Stores, Westside S.C

McDonalds, Westside 

Beauty Secrets, Fiontarlann

