Saturday – Live from the new Standún store opening in Oughterard.

On Saturday we broadcast live from Standún’s brand new outlet in Oughterard. The official opening of the store will take place on Saturday the 28th of April. Friends, customers, suppliers and special guests will be joined from 9 to 3pm by Valerie Hughes and Marc Roberts for a fun packed day of special promotions, including 20% off in store on Saturday, prizes and delicious food and wine with the official cutting of the ribbon taking place at 2.30pm.

Standún sisters, Cliona and Laragh have opened their new store in Oughterard.

The Oughterard store, located on The Square, will continue the tradition of housing the best in traditional and Irish design as well as an extensive selection of giftware brands such as Newbridge Silver, Tipperary Crystal, Nicholas Mosse, Rebeka Kahn and Foxford Woolen Mills. It will also feature the famous Standún Aran sweater and knitwear collection.

Founded back in 1946, Standún has become a landmark in the picturesque town of Spiddal in Connemara. From humble beginnings, the store has grown from strength to strength over the years with the third generation of Standún now at the helm. The store reflects all that is best in Irish and international produce marrying the traditional and contemporary to stunning effect.

Cliona Standún says; “We are very excited to be opening a new Standún store in the beautiful town of Oughterard and we are looking forward to welcoming our friends and customers, new and old. As the third generation, we look forward to carrying on the wonderful Standún tradition handed down to us by our parents and grandparents.”