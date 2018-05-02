Saturday – Live from N17 Superstores Milltown for their 20th Anniversary Celebrations

On Saturday we broadcast live from The N17 Superstores Milltown Tuam, join Marc Roberts and Garry Kelly for an action packed afternoon from 12 to 6pm

N17 Superstores is celebrating 20 years in business providing exceptional value on electrical and furniture to the West of Ireland.

As part of their celebrations the team at N17 Superstore are having a Birthday Sale this May Bank Holiday weekend with massive reductions throughout both N17 Superstore, Milltown and Briarhill stores along with prize giveaways and family entertainment.

On Saturday at N17 Superstore Milltown there will be a special guest appearances by GAA Legend Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and others.

And in the N17Superstore Briarhill outlet in Galway there will be a Neff Cookery Demonstration with Chef Yvonne Carty.

See n17superstores.ie for more details.