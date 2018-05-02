15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Saturday – Live from N17 Superstores Milltown for their 20th Anniversary Celebrations

By Sinead Kennedy
May 2, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

On Saturday we broadcast live from The N17 Superstores Milltown Tuam, join Marc Roberts and Garry Kelly for an action packed afternoon from 12 to 6pm   

N17 Superstores is celebrating 20 years in business providing exceptional value on electrical and furniture to the West of Ireland.

As part of their celebrations the team at  N17 Superstore are having a Birthday Sale this May Bank Holiday weekend with massive reductions throughout both N17 Superstore, Milltown and Briarhill stores along with prize giveaways and  family entertainment.

On Saturday at N17 Superstore Milltown there will be a special guest appearances by GAA Legend Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and others

And in the N17Superstore Briarhill outlet in Galway there will be a Neff Cookery Demonstration with Chef Yvonne Carty.

See n17superstores.ie for more details.

print
Outside Broadcasts
Galway GAA Fixtures
Man to appear in court over unlawful killing in Oughterard in 2011
May 1, 2018
Wednesday – Live from Paul Byron Shoes Terryland Galway 12 to 5pm

LATEST PODCASTS

May 2, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday May 2nd 2018
May 1, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday May 1st 2018
May 1, 2018
On The Verge Week Five – Jordans of Clarenbridge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?